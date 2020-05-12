Woman struck in drive-by shooting involved in crash while heading to hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred early Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a severe traffic accident at the intersection of Southwest 312th Street and Southwest 152nd Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers were told of a female in one of the vehicle's that was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Around ten minutes later, Miami-Dade police officers were alerted to a drive-by shooting that occurred along the 30300 block of Southwest 156th Avenue.

The scene of a a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade County. (WPLG)

Family members at the scene identified the victim as Miriam Etienne, and told Local 10 News’ Liane Morejon that she has since passed away.

Police did not release any information about the condition of the victim, who was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial South.

They also did not say if anyone was in custody, or if there were any persons of interest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.