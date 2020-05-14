Windy weather spreads backyard fire to home in Hialeah

Published: May 14, 2020, 7:32 am

HIALEAH, Fla. – Windy weather spread a backyard fire to a home in Hialeah, authorities confirmed early Thursday.

The fire was reported in the 600 block of East 35th Street.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, the fire was rekindled due to the strong wind.

Officials said the wind blew the fire from the backyard to the home, causing another fire to break out in the attic.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how much damage the home sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.