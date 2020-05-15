Man, 32, faces charges in fatal Miami Beach boat collision
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Officers arrested a 32-year-old man Friday accusing him of boating under the influence during a recent collision that left one person dead.
According to Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Ronald Washington, Brian K. Hodges was also accused of fleeing after the Tuesday night collision on Biscayne Bay.
Officers booked Hodges about 4:40 p.m. at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department records.
Hodges is facing charges of boating under the influence, manslaughter, fail to give aid, leaving the scene of a boating accident with property damage, and vessel homicide.
This is a developing story.
