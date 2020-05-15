Miami-Dade County mayor to host town hall ahead of Phase 1 reopening

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is holding a virtual town hall Friday afternoon to answer questions ahead of the county’s planned Phased 1 reopening on Monday.

Medical experts will be among those participating in the town hall at 2 p.m.

The public may ask questions in advance of the town hall on the mayor’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. People are asked to post their questions as responses to the current posts announcing the town hall, or on Facebook Live and Twitter during the live event.

On Thursday, Gimenez released a 184-page guide titled “The New Normal” that has guidelines for residents and businesses in dealing with the next phase.

Click here to view the reopening guidelines for Miami-Dade County, as well as Broward County.

All cities in Miami-Dade County will begin their Phase 1 reopening on Monday except for Hialeah, Miami, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens, which will have a slower reopening process.

Restaurants and retail stores are among the businesses that will be permitted to reopen next week.

Bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, other types of theaters and beaches are not part of the Phase 1 reopening in either county.

Face masks must be worn at all businesses. People may remove their masks only when seated at restaurants.