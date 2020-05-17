Beaches opening Monday, but Palm Beach County called ‘emerging COVID-19 hotspot’

Palm Beach County’s beaches, public, municipal and private, will open on Monday after its commissioners voted 5-2 on Friday in favor of the reopenings.

The beaches will be open sunrise to sunset and there will be no restrictions regarding sunbathing and swimming. Beach chairs and umbrella will be available for rental.

The Executive Order states that the restrictions still in place are the CDC guidelines of limit gatherings to no more than 10 persons and beachgoers must adhere to social distancing.

On the same day as the vote, a Trump administration document, circulated by the Department of Homeland Security, identified Palm Beach County as one of three emerging COVID-19 hot spots in the U.S.

The May 15 update, circulated by the Department of Homeland Security, names new areas of concern for the coronavirus.

“As most states have begun phased re-opening, several COVID-19 hot spots continue to emerge.” The other counties listed along with Palm Beach are San Bernardino County, Calif, and Marshall County, Alabama.

Yahoo News reported it learned of the interagency update from a recipient of the document.

Yahoo quotes that the concern in the administration document was: “Palm Beach County reported a 71% increase in new cases the last 7 days compared to the previous 7 days. The state authorized Palm Beach County to begin Phase 1 of reopening on 11 May, which includes the reopening of barbershops, salons, restaurants, and other businesses."

An analysis conducted by the Sun Sentinel also found that Palm Beach County “hadn’t met all the federal guidelines for reopening when it ended its lockdown,” the newspaper reports.

The analysis showed that in the two weeks before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the go ahead for Palm Beach County to reopen, the percentage of positive tests and infections from the coronavirus had not declined.

Palm Beach County was excluded from the rest of the Florida’s Phase One plans to open early along with Miami-Dade and Broward counties. but Mayor Dave Kerner sent a letter to DeSantis pleading for permission to reopen his county. The Governor allowed the county to open May 11.

The latest report from the Department of Health has Palm Beach third in the state for coronavirus cases.

In total, Miami-Dade has 15,366 cases of COVID-19 with 559 deaths, the highest numbers in the state.

Broward has 6,201 cases and 278 deaths.

Palm Beach County has 4,440 cases and 275 deaths.

Most of the state of Florida reopened on May 4. All of the reopenings are subject to restrictions.