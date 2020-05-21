Coronavirus in Florida: Day 2 of Phase 1 in some Miami-Dade County cities

MIAMI, Fla. – It's Day 2 of certain businesses in Miami and Miami Beach working towards getting back up and running.

“Here we take things very seriously. We social distance between chairs, we wrap people’s shoes when they come in, we sanitize their hands,” Alain Hachem, co-owner of Hair by Hisham, on S.E. 3rd Avenue said.

Ten people or less are inside the salon and there are no walk-ins allowed. Still, Hachem says the demand is there.

"We are fully booked for almost the next three weeks," Hachem said.

Customers said they are OK with following these new regulations. “It’s good to get back to normal a little bit. More places are opening up. Slowly, but surely,” Miami resident Derreck Tucker said.

In Miami Beach, code enforcement officers were spotted making sure everyone knows and follows the rules and they are reporting good compliance so far.

Restaurants in Miami and Miami Beach must wait one more week to open their actual dining rooms with the second part of their Phase 1 reopening happening on Wednesday, May 27. Ivy Amador of Fireman Dereks Bake Shop in Coconut Grove says even when dine-in can be an option, the shop plans to keep everyone at the door.

“We made a choice to keep it as is because it is working. Everyone is respecting the stickers and the regulations,” Amador said.

As sellers wait for buyers to regain confidence, what’s still missing are crucial tourist dollars.

Businesses like this guayabera shop on Calle Oche rely on a steady stream of tour buses that have yet to come back.

“I’m open, I’m ready, I’m excited, but what can we do?” Johnny Cardona, the store manager of D’Asis on Calle Ocho, said.

