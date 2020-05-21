Dispatcher: ‘Oh, dear!’ 911 calls released in Miramar plane crash
Hear the calls from the tower and witnesses on the ground
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police have released the 911 calls from the May 12, 2020 plane crash that killed a student pilot and critically injured an instructor from Wayman Aviation Academy. Miramar police received approval to release the calls from the Federal Aviation Administration.
[ADVISORY WARNING! Some listeners may find this of content disturbing and difficult to listen to. Also, limited offensive language.]
»Hear the 911 calls (14 minutes)
According to authorities, Mark Daniel Scott, 25, and instructor Andreas Bastidas, were on a routine training flight when the Piper PA-34 crashed and burst into flames on the south side of Pembroke Road near the corner of Hiatus Road.
The plane had departed from North Perry Airport shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said the men notified the tower that they were returning back to the airport before they crashed.
Tower: “This is North Perry Tower. I have aircraft landing on Pembroke Boulevard, approximately Pembroke and Pines. It’s a Seneca, two souls on board. He’s currently at 100-feet over Pembroke."
Dispatcher: “Pembroke?”
Tower: “Pembroke and Palm, approximately about three miles west across from Flamingo.”
Dispatcher: “So he’s gonna land on the roadway?”
Tower: Yes ma’am. He’s lost an engine and it looks like he just went down."
Dispatcher: “Oh, dear!...”
Scott died at the scene.
Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.