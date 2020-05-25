Memorial Day ceremonies streamed online due to coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Wearing white face masks to match their gloves, the Honor Guard from the North Miami Police Department kicked off the city’s annual Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.

It was an outdoor ceremony that had all of the traditional flare in front of a veteran’s memorial monument, except for a lack of people in attendance this year.

“Due to the global pandemic, we could not gather together, but because of technology we can gather virtually,” North Miami Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime said.

The tribute was streamed online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The heavy downpours across South Florida didn’t stop people from honoring American soldiers killed while in service.

In Hialeah, the city marched forward with its tribute.

A classic 21-gun salute was among the highlights there, which underscored a goodwill message of thanks and remembrance for the lives lost.

In Coral Springs, a wreath was placed at Veteran’s Park and a flag was lowered to half-staff.

The ceremony usually draws a large crowd of veterans, families of current military members and residents.

But this year, the service was pre-recorded and streamed online, as well.

“Today, our Memorial Day ceremony is different than in prior years,” Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook said. “We’re continuing to practice social distancing.”