Gunman injured during police-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale

Published: May 25, 2020, 9:07 pm Updated: May 25, 2020, 9:24 pm

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers responded to a shooting on Monday night and shot at the gunman wounding him in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police Department Detective Ali Adamson, officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 600th block of Northeast 14th Street.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gun,” Adamson said. “This ultimately led to an officer-involved shooting.”

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephan Gollan said personnel took the wounded man to Broward Health Medical Center.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Manager Peggy Phillip contributed to this report.