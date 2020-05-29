Starting Monday, you can sunbathe on Broward beaches, too

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 6 p.m. order on Friday, announced by Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry, said that Phase 1 reopening guidelines are expanding beach activities for municipalities who want to allow the easing of some restrictions.

Starting on Monday, June 1, Broward beaches are open to sunbathing, sitting or lying on the beach.

Umbrellas, canopies, chairs, loungers, and coolers are also now permitted.

Beachgoers must maintain social distancing, including when in the water, except between members of the same household or group.

Groups or gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed.

Facial coverings must be worn when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Beach restrooms and showers must be sanitized at least every three hours.

Equipment offered by concessionaires or beachfront hotels (e.g. chairs, loungers, bicycles) must be sanitized between each customer rental.

You can take your own picnic, but no pavilions will be open and playgrounds and exercise equipment remains closed. Also, there is no group or organized sports allowed.

“Because COVID-19 remains a serious threat to public safety and it is important to not let our guard down, the social distancing, facial covering and sanitation requirements remain in place for all businesses that reopen, and all individuals who patronize them,” Henry’s statement said.

Broward County beaches opened Tuesday, the day after Memorial Day, with restrictions that only allowed for walking, running or jogging on the beach.

The expansion happens on the same day that Miami-Dade beaches will finally begin to reopen after being closed for ten weeks. Miami-Dade County had already included sunbathing in its reopening beach plan.

Meanwhile, the Broward County expansion allows for tattoo and massage establishments, beyond those medically necessary, to open also, but they must maintain the restrictive guidelines established by the county and state.