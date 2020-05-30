Man, 83, vanishes in black Ford F150 pickup truck, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An 83-year-old man who suffers from early stages of dementia vanished from Miami Gardens on Friday, police said.

Henry Thomas drove away from his home at 8:30 a.m. in his black 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. Officers reported his Florida tag is EJEM33.

Thomas is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, and he weighs about 120 pounds. His relatives last saw him in the area of Northwest 27th Court and Northwest 212th Street. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a baseball hat.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 305-474-6473 or 305-474-1597.