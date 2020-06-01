With face coverings becoming a new normal, specialty mask store opens in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As South Florida continues to reopen, one must-have accessory for everyone is a mask.

Now, one local businessman is capitalizing on this new mask mania.

He is selling all kinds of face coverings, from your basic plain face mask to one that gives you six layers of protection.

George Colony owns a medical supply company but opened the doors of Masks + More at 911 N Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale.

He opened the new business because, he claims, many times customers buying masks may not be getting what they think they're getting.

"They say they have 95 percent filtration, but they don’t have the adequate layers to make it 95 percent," Colony explained. "We get people here every single day trying to sell us makes that are all fake."

He wants to make sure anyone who shops at his store understands what they are getting.

Using water and filling one of his masks, not a single drop penetrates.

He said it's like a Styrofoam cup, except air goes through it.

"Our masks have five and six layers, and two melt blown layers," Colony said. "Melt blown is a fabric they spray with fire. It melts together and it gives you proper material to give you 95 percent filtration."

Colony said its impossible for the average consumer to tell if their mask is properly layered.

“Really, the only way to find out is to cut it open,” he said.