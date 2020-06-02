Miami inner-city activist on going viral: ‘Don’t let a hug fool you’

MIAMI – Renita Holmes said Tuesday it was great that a video of her hugging Florida Highway Patrol Capt. Roger Reyes went viral this week.

The hug followed her efforts to diffuse what she knew could be a clash between protesters and troopers.

Holmes has protested against institutionalized racism, gang-related shootings, domestic violence and gentrification. And she said her activism against police brutality will continue.

“Don’t let a hug fool you,” Holmes said, adding that her activism is far from done.

The Overtown resident said the death of George Floyd still hasn’t been punished. Officers are still out there hurting people all over the country, she said.

Viral videos have power. The video showing former Officer Derek Chauvin pushing his knee against Floyd’s neck prompted a new movement.

Chauvin faces a third-degree murder charge. The other officers who were with him and allowed him to commit a crime haven’t been punished. Holmes said Reyes would never do that because he listened and he saw the bigger picture.

“He will follow up,” Holmes said, adding that the video will help both protesters and police officers “know that they can talk to us. They know that we have a message, and they know that we are powerful as mothers."

As long as there are protests in Miami against police brutality, Holmes said she will be out there trying to protect lives and introducing herself as “Biggie Mama.” She will continue to support the cause, she said, until “the terrorism” of police brutality ends.

