Warning signs of pet stress and how to help them cope

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – For the past several weeks, the majority of pet owners have been at home during shelter in place orders.

Experts say it’s created new patterns in our pets’ routines as they’ve become used to having people around.

“For both dogs and cats, it would be a welcome disruption as both appreciate their bonds to their humans, however, some cats can be extremely territorial and stressed regarding your presence,” said Dr. Oscar Chavez, a veterinarian and CEO of Just Food For Dogs.

Chavez said a prolonged period of constant contact can lead to an unwelcome behavior, separation anxiety.

“Dogs that are already predisposed to anxiety, for example firework or storm phobia, are more likely to develop separation anxiety under these circumstances,” he said. “Separation anxiety can also be considered a disorder of excessive attachment of the pet to the pet parent. It’s like fear of abandonment in people.”

Signs of separation anxiety include vocalization, destructiveness and possibly soiling during your absence, continuously seeking contact when you’re leaving. In severe cases, the animal can actually become depressed and stop eating, start vomiting or develop diarrhea.

“The most effective treatments will involve behavior modification programs and training, usually for both the pet parent and the pet, and may or may not involve medication,” Chavez said.

To help ease anxiety in your pets, Chavez suggested giving departure cues, like jingling your keys as you get ready to go and then randomly turning around and coming back in.

When you head out the door, Chavez said do not make a big deal of your departure.

“When you leave, go out without saying goodbye so that leaving is no big deal,” he said.

He also suggested ignoring an animal that is being excessively clingy and, conversely, rewarding them for being independent and calm.

When you’re home, Chavez said be sure to give your pet constructive play time and positive interaction to help release some of the physical tension they may be feeling.

“With these tips, you’re helping them be happy and healthy, whether you’re with them or not,” he said.

Chavez cautioned that pet owners shouldn’t reprimand or punish their pets for any undesirable behavior while they’re away.

If an animal becomes destructive, he suggested dealing with any mess or clean up after you’ve been home for a while and the animal is calm.

If the behavior becomes severe, see a veterinarian or animal behaviorist for help.