Hard Rock and other Seminole casinos reopen Friday

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood will reopen at noon Friday, the company announced.

The reopening will bring 3,200 employees back to work and comes under what Hard Rock International calls “safe and sound” guidelines to protect from the spread of COVID-19.

“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International, said in a news release. “We are making sure our resorts and casinos are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

According to the company, those safety measures include:

Temperature checks for all guests and employees prior to entry. Anyone with a temperature above CDC guidelines of 100.4 degrees will not be allowed entry.

All guests must wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines. Masks will be provided as needed.

Thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off, to help ensure social distancing.

Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games, poker tables and customer-service areas.

Hundreds of signs will be posted throughout the casino complexes to encourage social distancing.

Employees will focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the casino complexes, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floors, at the entrances and throughout the casino complexes.

Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complexes through the AtmosAir bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.

A 50% reduction in guest capacity throughout the casino complexes.

Several restaurant venues at the casinos will open with social distancing requirements in place. Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock and The Pavilion at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek remain closed.

The Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa opened May 21. The Seminole Brighton Casino in Okeechobee reopens Tuesday. An opening date has not yet been confirmed for Seminole Casino Immokalee.

Two non-Seminole casinos in Hallandale Beach, The Big Easy and Gulfstream, are preparing to welcome back customers on Monday.