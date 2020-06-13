Demand for Change protests continue in Miami

Two groups of protesters have converged and are marching through the streets of Miami Saturday. What has become a daily meeting at the Torch of Friendship saw people gathering at 3 p.m.

Another group, at the historically Black Police Precinct and Courthouse Museum on 480 N.W. 11th Street, met at the same time.

Now hundreds of marchers have linked together in one of several protests planned for Saturday.

In addition to these two planned Demand for Change protests, there are some marchers expected in Coconut Grove and there’s a drive-in peace rally at the Northside SDA Church, on NW 119th Street.

In Broward County, protests in Lauderhill, Pompano Beach, and Lauderdale Lakes went on peacefully.

