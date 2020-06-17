Friends, family gather in Miami Beach to remember murder victim Aubrey Figg

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A murder mystery on Miami Beach has friends and co-workers of the victim searching for answers and hoping for justice.

Many of them gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the Friday's restaurant on Ocean Drive, where Aubrey Figg worked for many years, to remember her.

Figg was found dead inside her apartment on Ocean Court on the night of June 3.

Miami Beach police say a 911 call came in shortly after 9:30 p.m., and when they arrived they found Figg with a knife wound to the neck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.