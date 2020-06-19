Miami Dolphins set to open drive-in and open air move theaters at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to new outdoor movie theatres at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes a drive-in experience.

Beginning Friday night, the Dolphins are opening up their home (field) to create a movie experience like none other, with cars driving right onto the field to catch the show.

“It’s a perfect opportunity to invite the community to do something that is social distanced but also have a good time,” said Laura Sandall, VP of Marketing for the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium.

There is room on the field for 175 cars, with tickets costing $39 per vehicle. Movies will change every weekend, from Jurassic Park to Transformers.

Waiter service is offered in order to help keep everyone socially distant and safe.

All proceeds benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundatiopn, which gives out 1000 free meals a day, five days a week, to those who need it in the community.

“Just being back in the stadium (brings back memories),” said former Dolphins player Patrick Surtain. “Great thing they’re doing for the community, man.”

And if drive-in isn't your thing, there is also an open-air theatre with plush, comfortable seating.

The outdoor theatre can accommodate 400 people. They even have a VIP section with pods that can seat up to parties of four, all while keeping everybody socially distant.

For more information on movies, times and pricing, click here.