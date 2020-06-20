Christopher Columbus High School holds rolling graduation ceremony at Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – It's an especially exciting day for the Class of 2020 from a Miami high school.

Christopher Columbus High School is making local history by becoming the first school to hold its graduation ceremony at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Seniors will pick up their diplomas as they cross the finish line before the entire graduating class takes a victory lap.

“We offered out students, our young men, a virtual mass and a virtual celebration, but we promised them that we would come through with something like this,” said David Pugh, Principal of Christopher Columbus High School.

All seniors will also have an opportunity to step out of their vehicles and throw their caps into the air.

Organizers picked the racetrack as the venue for the graduation because it gives graduates and their families the chance to come together in person while still adhering to social distancing and face mask guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speeches were made by the valedictorian and salutatorian, and Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who graduated from the all-boys private Catholic school, was seen briefly at the race track but left before the ceremony began.

As an added bonus, a small plane flew over the race track with a banner reading “Congrats Explorers.”

Several high schools are planning to hold their gruaduation ceremonies at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the coming weeks.