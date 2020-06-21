1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A shooter targeted a black Infinity early Sunday morning leaving the driver dead and a passenger injured near Jackson Health Medical Center in North Miami Beach.

The crime scene was near the intersection of Northeast First Avenue and 167th Street. Nattalene McDonald said the shooting happened after the two left a party.

“She called me about 2:45, 3 o’clock this morning and said that the car that they were in just go shot up,” McDonald said.

Traffic alert: Officers blocked 167th Street in both directions from North Miami Avenue to Northeast Second Avenue.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Sandy Antonio contributed to this report.