86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

Police connect man who led them on highway chase to pair of bloody murders on Fort Lauderdale Beach

Daniel Dovi is now facing two charges of premeditated murder

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: News, Local, Crime, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
Daniel Dovi, 64, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and feeling and eluding.
Daniel Dovi, 64, faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and feeling and eluding. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fls. – Authorities in Broward County have linked a man arrested following a police chase to a pair of bodies found on the beach earlier this month. 

According to Fort Lauderdale police, forensic evidence taken at the location of the bodies linked Daniel Dovi to the scene. 

Dovi, 64, was arrested on June 9, several hours after the bodies of two homeless men, Walter Amryan III, 59, and Adan Gonsulez, 37, were found at 3100 N. Ocean Boulevard behind L’Hermitage condominiums.

Police were alerted to Dovi, who led them on a chase northbound on I-95 after allegedly attacking a property owner named Michael Jones, who accused Dovi of camping on a vacant lot Jones owned. 

The lot was located about five minutes away from where the bodies were found.

Police arrested Dovi on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and fleeing and eluding following the chase, which ended near Hillsboro Boulevard.

On Monday, authorities announced new charges for Dovi following his being linked to the two deaths. 

Dovi is now facing two counts of premeditated murder in addition to his previous charges,  police said. 

He remains in custody at Broward County Jail. 

(graphic by Andrea Torres)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: