Runcie announces release of new survey for parents about modes of learning

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Tuesday he is going to be releasing a new survey for parents.

Runcie said the district will use their input to improve public education during the coronavirus pandemic.

The survey includes questions about three modes of learning: A hybrid model of in-class learning that is mixed with e-learning, e-learning at home, or the virtual school option.

“I know this has been an extremely difficult challenge for parents. We need our students to have opportunities to interact with each other, to connect with their teachers,” Runcie said.

Runcie also said his goal is to open schools in August and to remain open for the rest of the school year. He said they will follow The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

“We are going to do everything we can, to get as close as we can to creating some relief, some sense of normalcy for our parents and communities, while we balance the challenges of this current moment,” Runcie said.

Runcie said the new survey will be distributed starting next week and parents can return it from June 29th to July 9th.