State padlocks 2 trucks at Miami food market accused of disobeying state’s order

MIAMI – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services padlocked two trucks at Adolphe Take Out Market in Miami Monday morning, days after the supermarket was accused of continuing to sell food items against the state’s orders.

The trucks were being used to store food products removed from the market, so employees could clean up their violations.

Adolphe Take Out Market truck. (WPLG)

According to an anonymous tipster, store employees may have been trying to sell the food from the back of the trucks.

Adolphe Take Out Market is located at 64 NE 73rd Street.

The state closed the store last week after the owner failed to comply and clean up the store’s violations.

As Local 10 News reported last week, the inspector found live cats and cat feces, as well as rodent and roach issues.

Inspectors have been at the market six times since May 4.