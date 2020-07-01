Shooter near AmericanAirlines Arena wounded robbery victim, police say

MIAMI – Detectives released surveillance video Wednesday showing a recent shooting and robbery that left a victim wounded near the AmericanAirlines Arena in downtown Miami.

The robber took a watch and a fanny pack, police said. The June 18 video shows the armed robber spotted his victim about 8:45 p.m. and approached him from behind near 50 NE 9 St.

“The victim and subject were observed in a brief tussle by several witnesses just before the shooting took place,” said Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.

The robber fled. The victim walked to a nearby condominium to get help. Miami Fire Rescue personnel took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he remains Wednesday in stable condition, Delva said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the armed robbery to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477