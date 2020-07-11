Virtual discussion looks to bridge gap between South Florida youth and local law enforcement

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The relationship between law enforcement and the community it serves is crucial.

That is especially true when it comes to young people.

A local sorority is taking steps to help strengthen that bond and open the lines of communication.

In an effort to bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement in the community, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter is providing a platform so local youth can speak directly with South Florida leaders in law enforcement.

Kids from elementary to high school ages will take part in the virtual ‘Behind the Shield’ conversation, with parental permission and supervision.

Local 10 News' Layron Livingston will moderate the Zoom discussion, which will take place on Sunday, July 19 at 2:45 p.m.

Law enforcement representatives speaking at the event include Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt and Miami Gardens PD Sergeant Vetrus Quintana, North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga, City of Miami Police Major Keandra Simmons and Miami PD Lieutenant Roberto Valdes.

According to a press release, the event has “the goal of bridging the gap, changing the narrative and going ‘Behind the Shield’ in the pursuit of justice and equal rights for people of color and building relationships with law enforcement.”

Click here for more information and to register.