Man, woman killed after gunfire erupts during neighborhood gathering near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating an early morning shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Two people were killed in what witnesses said was a block party that turned violent.

A total of four people were shot, with a male and female dying at the scene.

Genesie Holmes told Local 10 News she saw the female fall to the ground and immediately started doing CPR.

"She was laying on her back with a hole in her head," Holmes said. "I took her pulse and did chest compressions."

Soon after the shots were fired, members of the Broward Sheriff's Office swarmed the scene, located at Northwest 12th Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

"It was just crowded out," Holmes said. "Everything was going nice and then there was a bunch of gunshots."

Investigators collected evidence throughout the morning, and a tow truck removed a vehicle from the scene.

Deputies are now searching for the shooter.

“It’s scary, it needs to stop,” Holmes said. “All this black on black crime it really needs to stop.”