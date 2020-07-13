Officials in Broward County stepping up safety enforcement amid coronavirus spike

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Broward County is one of the hottest spots in Florida as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

On Monday, Broward reported 1,459 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with the death toll reaching 464.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis is making efforts to slow the spread, but some business owners are confused about the rules of reopening.

Trantails said he will meet virtually with all Broward County mayors on Tuesday.

He is proposing new initiatives in an attempt to reverse the trend and come up with ways to undo some mixed messaging he’s seen across the county.

For local businesses, that means making sure patrons are following the rules, as Broward adds more than 1500 new cases and steps up enforcement.

Code compliance officers have been fanning out each day, tracking violators who aren’t following social distancing guidelines, cleanliness, and capacities.

It’s one reason local leaders say we’ve seen a surge in cases, as people refuse to wear masks while gathering in groups.

Hospitals across the board in South Florida are reaching limits on supplies and stressed staff.