$3,000 reward for info in transgender woman’s murder

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are still looking for those responsible for what relatives call the cold-blooded killing of a transgender woman in Pompano Beach. A detective with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said there were people in the area the night before Fourth of July that may have seen something. Now, there’s a $3,000 reward for any of those details that could lead to an arrest.

[Cameron Breon Spencer], Bree Black, was shot on Friday, July 3 outside of her apartment. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call around 10:18 p.m. of a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th St. When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Fire rescue responded to the scene where the 27-year-old victim was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m.

Detectives do not believe that the victim, a transgender female, who was also known as Nuk, was not targeted because of her sexuality.

“Upon police arrival, there were hundreds of bystanders in the roadway,” said Sgt. Bryan Tutler with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. “I can’t say they were all there when it happened, but it’s a very crowded area and I bet there are eyewitnesses who were there who can come forward to give us an account of what they really saw.”

Family members tell Local 10 News that a dispute or fight may have led up the gunfire, but so far BSO is not confirming that information, saying the case is still under an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BSO homicide detectives at (954) 321-4377. Broward Crime Stoppers will pay up to $3,000 for information that leads to solving the case. The number is (954) 493-8477.