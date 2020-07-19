Armed robbery suspect shot by police after leading deputies on chase

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys opened fire on an armed robbery suspect after he led deputies on a chase.

Just after 3:15 p.m. Saturday, a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy tried pulling over a man after his vehicle matched a be-on-the-lookout description regarding an armed robbery that had occurred in Key West.

The car sped away northbound, but was eventually stopped near Mile Marker 10 on Big Coppitt Key after deputies deployed tire spikes.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the suspect fired his handgun at the officers on scene, comprised of Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, who returned fire, hitting the suspect and ending the exchange.

The suspect was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Police did not provide any update on his health condition, or any information on his identity.

Authorities said no other injuries were reported.