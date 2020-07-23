Miami-Dade leaders to hold coronavirus news conferences

MIAMI – Two news conferences have been scheduled for Thursday morning, at which time leaders in Miami-Dade County will speak about the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first news conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be held by City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez outside City Hall.

The press briefing comes a day after the city announced that it would increase penalties for people who are caught not wearing face coverings in public.

The first and second offenses are a $100 fine, the third is $500 and any additional offenses come with an arrest/notice to appear.

The tiered system builds on what had previously been a $50 fine for not wearing a mask in the city.

Miami Beach is also issuing $50 fines for in-public mask mandate violations, starting Thursday.

In Miami-Dade County, the civil penalties are $100 for individuals and $500 for businesses caught not following the “new normal” guidelines that include social distancing, capacity limitations and the mask mandate.

A second news conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. will be held by Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez and local medical experts at Hialeah City Hall.