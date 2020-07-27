Lauderhill police officer that died of COVID-19 served his community for over 20 years

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 23-year career in Lauderhill left quite an impression.

Lauderdale’s police chief was very close to Officer Corey Pendergrass, so much so that she spent the day with his family making arrangements.

With fellow officers at his side on Sunday, the casket of Officer Pendergrass was escorted out of Plantation General Hospital.

Described by those who knew him as a humble person, a gentle giant, 51-year-old Pendergrass died Sunday morning from complications due to COVID-19.

His body was escorted to a funeral home in Pompano Beach.

According to a police spokesman, Pendergrass was part of a forensic crime unit that used technology to solve crimes.

He was also a mentor to his fellow officers.

In a statement to Local 10 News, Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley said:

“Corey had a very unique way of dealing with members of the public and has been known to leave an indelible impression on those he encountered. The many accolades received by members of the community speaks volumes to his character, which was beyond question.”

Officer Pendergrass’ daughter Kourtney said in a post on social media that a wave of peace and happiness overcome her on Sunday.

“I believe it was him telling me that true HAPPINESS comes from within, stay STRONG for my mother and brother, and continue pouring LOVE into them both.”

“I’m fully equipped to take on this lifelong mission. You fought a hard fight and I know you gave it your all. Thank you for your role in my life and may you rest in eternal peace.”

On Monday, the flag outside the Lauderhill Police Department flew at half-staff.

Officer Pendergrass is survived by his wife and 2 children.

Officer Pendergrass’ son, Corey junior, is expected to graduate from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee this year and plans to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Funeral arrangements are being made and have not yet been announced.