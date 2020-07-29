Coronavirus: Florida breaks record with 216 more deaths, passes 450,000 COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida has passed 450,000 coronavirus cases and set another record for deaths reported in a day.

The state confirmed 9,446 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 216 residents’ deaths. That comes a day after Florida announced a then-record 186 new deaths. (The fatalities reported on a given day are not necessarily all from the previous 24 hours.)

Florida is now up to 451,423 cases and 6,333 resident deaths attributed to the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 124 more nonresidents have died in Florida, including one more reported Wednesday.

The new deaths announced Wednesday include 31 in Broward County, 30 in Miami-Dade and 21 in Palm Beach County.

Florida over the weekend passed New York and now has the second-most cases in the United States, behind only California.

County-by-county numbers

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 2,791 to 113,143. The county has 1,455 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 1,313 to 52,970. The county’s death toll is now at 638.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 573 to 32,171, with the death toll now at 779.

Monroe County is now listed with 1,198 cases, a one-day increase of 23, and six deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 25,499 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Tracking the records

Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12

Florida’s most deaths announced in a day: 216 on July 29

Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 3,576 on July 12

Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12

Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12

Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24

Positivity rates

Florida has seen a notable increase in the rate of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive, showing that the rise in cases is caused by more than just increased testing.

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 3.5 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 12.78% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8. Positivity statewide has remained between 10% and 13% throughout the past week. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

A look at the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive over recent days in Florida. (Florida Department of Health)

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

6/13 – 3.0%

6/14 – 8.9%

6/15 – 9.0%

6/16 – 12.8%

6/17 – 11.2%

6/18 – 11.1%

6/19 – 11.7%

6/20 – 13.3%

6/21 – 8.9%

6/22 – 18.1%

6/23 – 19.6%

6/24 – 10.2%

6/25 – 14.2%

6/26 – 14.0%

6/27 – 17.7%

6/28 – 18.5%

6/29 – 17.7%

6/30 – 18.2%

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.6%

7/12 – 20.3%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.6%

7/16 – 18.3%

7/17 – 17.5%

7/18 – 20.6%

7/19 – 22.7%

7/20 – 19.3%

7/21 – 16.7%

7/22 – 18.6%

7/23 – 19.8%

7/24 – 19.7%

7/25 – 18.1%

7/26 – 18.2%

7/27 – 17.5%

7/28 – 16.3%

BROWARD

6/13 – 2.7%

6/14 – 5.1%

6/15 – 7.6%

6/16 – 9.8%

6/17 – 7.3%

6/18 – 8.9%

6/19 – 9.7%

6/20 – 9.6%

6/21 – 6.1%

6/22 – 10.2%

6/23 – 10.7%

6/24 – 6.4%

6/25 – 11.4%

6/26 – 10.2%

6/27 – 10.4%

6/28 – 12.0%

6/29 – 13.5%

6/30 – 14.7%

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.8%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.8%

7/15 – 16.6%

7/16 – 14.3%

7/17 – 13.7%

7/18 – 12.6%

7/19 – 17.6%

7/20 – 15.1%

7/21 – 12.3%

7/22 – 14.1%

7/23 – 15.7%

7/24 – 12.9%

7/25 – 12.2%

7/26 – 13.2%

7/27 – 10.8%

7/28 – 12.7%

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching dwindling bed space and some have had to increase their ICU capacity to treat patients.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Five new federally-funded testing sites have recently opened in South Florida as increased demand for tests has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

The state has also added self-swab testing at some of its sites — including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale — in an attempt to speed up the process.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 4.3 million confirmed cases, with over 149,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.3 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 16.7 million. There have been more than 660,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 9.7 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Wednesday: 9,446

Tuesday: 9,230

Monday: 8,892

Sunday: 9,344

Saturday: 12,199

Friday: 12,444

Thursday: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

