Teenage boy from Tampa faces charges in massive Twitter hack

TAMPA, Fla. – A teenage boy from Tampa managed to fool a Twitter employee into helping him access the internal controls that he needed to hack the accounts of verified celebrities, prosecutors said.

The long list of prominent people the 17-year-old boy was able to hack included Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Warren Buffet, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.

FBI agents identified the hacker as Graham Ivan Clark and accused him of stealing about $100,000 in Bitcoin on July 15. The Department of Justice handed over the case to the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office because Florida laws allow them to charge Clark as an adult.

Clark is facing 17 counts of felony communications fraud and 10 counts of identity theft. He is also facing charges of hacking, aggravated identity theft, organized fraud over $50,000, and unlawful access to a computer in furtherance of a scheme to defraud.

