Hurricane Isaias: Broward residents urged to be ready but not panic

PLANTATION, Fla. – Broward County emergency managers say not panic but to just stay vigilant as Hurricane Isaias makes its way toward Florida.

Although the county’s coastal areas are in a Tropical Storm Warning while inland areas are in a Tropical Storm Watch, officials say they are not planning to open up shelters.

As for shutters or sandbags, they said to do what makes you feel safest.

“Always have a plan. Make sure that you’re watching the latest advisories and listening to local leaders,” said emergency management section manager Ron Guerrero. “We’re maintaining our vigilant stand, and the situation remains fluid.”

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport says it is still monitoring Isaias. Flights are operating as normal, but they are securing passenger boarding bridges that are not in use.

In Hallandale Beach and other cities, residents were stocking up on sand Friday morning, knowing that it would not go to waste even if not needed this weekend.

In Dania Beach, crews were focusing on removing any bulk trash near the roadways and cleaning out storm drains in flood-prone areas.

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness plans to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. Friday.