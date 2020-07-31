Miami-Dade to close parks, beaches on Saturday

MIAMI – With Tropical Storm Isaias approaching South Florida, Miami-Dade County announced Thursday night that public parks and beaches will be closed on Saturday.
The closure affects over 270 parks that will be closed by 8 p.m. on Friday. The order includes marinas, golf courses and the Deering Estate.
Authorities will consider reopening the public spaces on Sunday. During a news conference, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said residents need to prepare for the hurricane season.
