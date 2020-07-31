Coronavirus pandemic hits Miami-Dade Transit again; veteran dies of COVID-19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jimmy Robinson devoted nearly 28 years of his life to Miami-Dade Transit. He moved up the ranks and died as a supervisor on July 25 at Memorial Miramar Hospital. He was 55.

Robinson was not exposed to the public. He worked at a Miami-Dade Transit office. On July 22, he started to feel trouble breathing and he was hospitalized. He suffered from asthma and diabetes.

His wife, Pamela Robinson, said he had been in the hospital for less than three days when a blood clot moved to his lung and he suffered a cardiac arrest ― complications with COVID-19.

“His words were, ‘I walked in here; I am walking out. I am fighting,’” Pamela Robinson said, adding she talked to him on the phone a few hours before he died.

Pamela Robinson is grieving the recent death of her husband, Jimmy Robinson. (Courtesy of the Robinson family)

Colleagues with Miami-Dade Transit respected him. She described him as a family man and a loyal friend who liked to spend time at home watching sports.

“They would get together and we played cards,” she said on Friday. “We watched sports and he loved sports. Dallas Cowboys was his favorite NFL team, Miami Heat, the University of Miami ... he loved traveling.”

He was born in Statesboro, Georgia. His service will be held on Sunday at the Antioch Baptist Church in Miami Gardens. Members of the church, Miami-Dade Transit employees, and his community have felt the grief of the coronavirus pandemic before.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 6,843 Florida residents’ deaths are associated with COVID-19. This includes 1,611 deaths in Miami-Dade County, 709 deaths in Broward County and 815 deaths in Palm Beach County.

RELATED STORIES

CONTACTS=