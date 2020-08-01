Residents and business owners in Broward County preparing for Hurricane Isaias, but not panicking

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surfs up on Fort Lauderdale beach Saturday as some South Floridians were trying to enjoy the big waves ahead of the Hurricane Isaias.

Others could be seen jogging, riding scooters and snapping photos as the dark clouds rolled in.

"I'm just looking at the nature before Mother Nature comes and blows us away right now," one woman said.

Beach goers telling Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer they’re not scared but they’re taking precautions.

Businesses across Broward County, including several along Hollywood beach, prepared for the worst, just in case.

Port Everglades has been closed to inbound ships and COVID-19 testing sites are shut down throughout Broward. Drawbridges have also been locked down.

Elsewhere in the county, preparations are well underway.

Homeowners received free sandbags in Hallandale Beach while over in Dania beach, crews are cleaning out storm drains.

And if it does flood, some Broward County cities have putting stakes in the ground so drivers can see the edge of streets.

“Look out for each other. Let’s take care of each other as we always do here in South Florida,” said Broward Mayor Dale Holness.