WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives updates on Hurricane Isaias

Published: August 1, 2020, 8:29 am Updated: August 1, 2020, 8:40 am

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center regarding Hurricane Isaias at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Watch a replay below:

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis gives updates on Hurricane Isaias Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center regarding Hurricane Isaias on Saturday morning. Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Saturday, August 1, 2020

