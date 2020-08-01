Tropical-storm-force gusts already felt from Hurricane Isaias in Miami-Dade

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Tropical-storm-force wind gusts have been reported in parts of Miami-Dade, but it won’t be until Saturday evening into Sunday that Hurricane Isaias passes South Florida on its track up the East Coast.

Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda provides updates on the storm in the video above.

As of 5 a.m., Category 1 Isaias was about 80 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas. The storm has been producing maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, with higher gusts, and it is moving northwest at 12 mph.

Little change in strength is expected through Sunday.

