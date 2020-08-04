Broward keeps bars closed and hopes coronavirus numbers keep going in right direction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Bars in Broward County are still shut down, and at least 22 of them have sued, saying it’s not fair when other businesses are allowed to be open.

That ongoing legal battle took a step in the county’s favor Tuesday, with Broward’s attorney telling commissioners that a judge denied a temporary injunction pursued by those bars.

“The science tells us that that is a place that has a large propensity for spreading the virus,” Broward Mayor Dale Holness said.

Holness echoed what doctors have been saying, that the coronavirus numbers are finally moving back in the right direction in the county, but it’s too early to let our guard down.

A meeting with all of the city mayors in Broward County to talk COVID-19 is expected again Friday. One topic that they plan to discuss is schools.

“We found some balance,” Holness said. “We have to make sure that we are looking our for the health and wellbeing of our people, but also the economy, because people do need to have their businesses open.”