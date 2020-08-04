First responders in Lauderhill rush construction worker to hospital after possible lightning strike

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Rescue workers in Lauderhill responded after a lightning strike they say likely struck a construction worker.

It was early Tuesday afternoon when neighbors said lightning was coming down so loudly that their ears were ringing.

Around the same time, witnesses say there were several construction workers on the roof of Castle Hill Elementary.

But it was a construction worker on the ground who officials told Local 10's Christian De La Rosa that appeared to have been struck by lightning and sent flying about 15 feet.

The assistant fire chief told De La Rosa the man was in a lot of pain and disoriented.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in stable condition.