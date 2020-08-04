Teenage daughter of Lauderhill murder victim makes plea for justice

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A murder victim's teenage daughter found the strength and courage to make a plea for justice on Monday.

Tori Francois is just 13 years old and she’s begging for help to find her father’s killer.

“I want justice for my father, I want you to step forward and tell the truth,” she said. “Please, because I can’t take it anymore.”

36-year-old Nixon Ward was struck by an array of bullets inside his car Friday night. He was found crashed into a light pole.

“My dad, he’s like my superhero,” Francois said.

Local 10's cameras were rolling on the scene at the corner of NW 23rd Street and 59th Terrace in Lauderhill.

The father of three was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was produced dead.

“You know who you are, please come forward,” said Caritasse Rosche, the victim’s sister.

This family is extremely heart broken, especially when considing just how gruesome the scene was.

Anyone with information that can help police make an arrest is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.