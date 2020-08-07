‘Extremely dangerous’ man accused of shooting at Miami-Dade police arrested

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police have arrested Fenqwavious Lopez, saying the 22-year-old man is the one who shot at officers Wednesday night.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta had earlier called the fugitive who shot at three unmarked police cars and ran away “extremely dangerous.”

Lopez’s arrest was announced Friday morning. According to an arrest report, the Miami-Dade resident confessed to the shootings after his capture Thursday night and has been taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder on law enforcement.

Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the shooting occurred at about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Evergreen Street and Homestead Avenue in West Perrine.

Detectives were conducting an investigation there when a man approached the officers, pulled out a firearm and began shooting at the officers, police say.

None of the officers were injured during the incident, but three unmarked police vehicles were hit with bullets.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”