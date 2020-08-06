Detectives continue search for ‘extremely dangerous’ fugitive in South Florida

DORAL, Fla. – Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said a fugitive who shot at three unmarked police cars and ran away is an “extremely dangerous” male in his late teens or early 20s.

Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the shooting was about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Evergreen Street and Homestead Avenue in West Perrine.

Police officers shot at while trying to serve warrant in southwest Miami-Dade

The officers in the three unmarked police cars were getting ready to execute a search warrant, Zabaleta said. A white Ford F-150 XL pickup truck’s driver-side door had four bullet holes after the shooting.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s South District Gang Unit, the Homicide Bureau’s Street Violence Task Force and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene.

Zabaleta is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.