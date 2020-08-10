Coronavirus: Florida reports 4,155 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 91 deaths

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida reported 4,155 new coronavirus cases Monday and 91 more resident’s deaths associated with COVID-19. The new case total is the fewest the state has reported in a day since late June.

Florida is now up to 536,961 confirmed cases and 8,277 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 129 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The new deaths announced Monday include 18 in Broward County, nine in Miami-Dade, and five in Palm Beach County. Monroe County did not report any additional fatalities.

A prominent projection released last week predicts that Florida’s death toll will double by the middle of October and surpass 19,000 by Dec. 1.

Florida has seen a gradual lowering of its positivity rate over the past two weeks. The positivity from Sunday’s tests came in at 8.6%. The state’s average positivity over the past week is 9.6% with the two-week average 10.23%.

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,162 to 133,623. The county has 1,874 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 630 to 62,898. The county’s death toll is at 821.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 277 to 37,297, with the death toll now at 936.

Monroe County is now listed with 1,531 cases, a one-day increase of five, with 13 deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 30,785 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.36% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

Positivity statewide has been between 8% and 11% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.6%

7/12 – 20.3%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.6%

7/16 – 18.3%

7/17 – 17.5%

7/18 – 20.6%

7/19 – 22.7%

7/20 – 19.3%

7/21 – 16.7%

7/22 – 18.6%

7/23 – 19.8%

7/24 – 19.7%

7/25 – 18.1%

7/26 – 18.2%

7/27 – 17.5%

7/28 – 16.3%

7/29 – 17.8%

7/30 – 14.9%

7/31 – 16.2%

8/1 – 15.3%

8/2 – 12.5%

8/3 – 13.7%

8/4 – 15.5%

8/5 – 12.8%

8/6 – 14.5%

8/7 – 13.4%

8/8 – 12.1%

8/9 – 14.6%

BROWARD

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.8%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.8%

7/15 – 16.6%

7/16 – 14.3%

7/17 – 13.7%

7/18 – 12.6%

7/19 – 17.6%

7/20 – 15.1%

7/21 – 12.3%

7/22 – 14.1%

7/23 – 15.7%

7/24 – 12.9%

7/25 – 12.2%

7/26 – 13.2%

7/27 – 10.8%

7/28 – 12.7%

7/29 – 13.8%

7/30 – 10.8%

7/31 – 12.8%

8/1 – 12.0%

8/2 – 8.3%

8/3 – 10.4%

8/4 – 8.8%

8/5 – 8.3%

8/6 – 9.7%

8/7 – 9.7%

8/8 – 8.7%

8/9 – 9.5%

Tracking the records

Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12

Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 257 on July 31

Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 3,576 on July 12

Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12

Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12

Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24

Hospitals and testing

Hospital leaders and medical workers on the front lines are closely watching bed space and some have had to increase their ICU capacity to treat patients.

The state tracks its hospital space by county and by facility, which can be seen here.

Rapid testing, with results available in 15 minutes, was added at the state testing sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park. It’s available for people showing symptoms or in certain age groups.

Five new federally-funded testing sites have also recently opened in South Florida as increased demand for tests has led to longer lines and delays with getting results back.

The state has also added self-swab testing at some of its sites — including Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale — in an attempt to speed up the process.

Latest totals

The United States has passed 5 million confirmed cases, with over 162,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.6 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 19.9 million. There have been more than 731,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 12.1 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Monday: 4,155

Sunday: 6,229

Saturday: 8,502

Friday: 7,686

Thursday: 7,650

Wednesday: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

