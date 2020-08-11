Social media posts by Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola push controversial takes on COVID-19

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Social media posts about the coronavirus pandemic made by a Miami Beach city commissioner has caused quite a stir.

Now, Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola's own political party is calling him out.

“The commissioner that Miami Beach residents voted for in November seems very different from the one that we’re seeing now,” said Dan Royles, past president of the Miami Beach Democratic Club.

The tweets from Arriola, who ran in 2018 as a democrat, push some debatable takes on COVID-19.

Below is a tweet from last week calling to "Jail Fauci," referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, and promoting the unproven treatment hydroxychloroquine.

JAIL FAUCI: Massive International Study Shows Countries with Early HCQ Use Had 79% Lower Mortality Rate -- THIS IS HUGE! We Are Talking Over 100,000 American Lives! https://t.co/7rEBHW1j8A — Ricky Arriola (@RickyArriolaMB) August 7, 2020

South Beach resident Dan Royles is troubled by Arriola’s messaging, like another tweet criticizing lockdowns as a way to control the virus, instead pushing for widespread infection and ultimately herd immunity.

"Promoting these messages, promoting junk science, discredited treatments, promoting the idea that we should respond to the epidemic by getting to herd immunity, let's be clear, means that people would die," Rosen said.

Arriola's tweets often target South Florida medical experts like FIU doctor and county advisor Dr. Aileen Marty.

Her response on Twitter:

Numbers don't lie Ricky. We are not "just like" Wuhan, rather, unfortunately, we are many times worse. Be part of the solution, join us in fighting the virus, not fighting each other. #SARSCoV2 is the enemy, we should be allies against the virus. pic.twitter.com/LS6Wc7YrpD — Aileen Marty (@ProfDrAMarty) August 8, 2020

Arriola responded by accusing the doctor of trying to be a celebrity.

Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chairman Steve Simeonidis called Arriola out on Twitter as an embarrassment to the party and raised the idea of a potential recall.

Miami Beach Commissioner @RickyArriolaMB: you’re an embarrassment to our Party and county.



Take down this dangerous misinformation and then delete your account.



Just because you have three years left until you’re termed out, doesn’t mean you can’t be recalled before then. https://t.co/LQr1ddCfDG — Steve Simeonidis (@stevesimeonidis) August 7, 2020

“I would certainly support a move to recall him and I think that a number of Miami Beach residents would as well,” Royles said.