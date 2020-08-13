Police in Broward County seeking information on missing 10-year-old boy

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a missing boy.

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a Mobil gas station located at 1391 South State Road 7.

The boy is approximately 4-foot-1 with black harid and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with yellow and gray in the shoulder area, long black pants with gray and black sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Broward Sheriff Office non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.