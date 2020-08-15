Officer’s actions caught on video in 2018 continue to be scrutinized

MIAMI – An officer’s actions during a 2018 arrest are being scrutinized. Keeler Harris, who was arrested for driving a stolen car, was injured when the officer pulled on his handcuffed wrist, his attorney said.

Harris’ face was on the floor when a police officer used his knee to hold him down after he had tried to get away from officers near Northwest 19th Avenue and 135th Street.

Harris’ criminal history includes theft and battery on a law enforcement officer. Attorney Sebastian Ohanian said the officer’s use of force isn’t justified.

Melba Pearson, a former prosecutor who is seeking to unseat Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, said she agrees with Ohanian. Fernandez Rundle did not comment on the ongoing investigation.

