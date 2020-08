FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 16-inch sewer main broke on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale’s Lauderdale Harbours neighborhood.

Workers responded to the intersection of Cordova Road and Southeast 15th Street to stop the flow of discharge from the pipe.

Officials asked the public on Tuesday to avoid water-related activities in an area of Fort Lauderdale. (Local 10 News)

City officials issued a precautionary advisory asking the public to avoid water-related recreational activities in the area’s Intracoastal Waterway from southeast 13th to 17th streets.

For more information, call 954-828-8000.

