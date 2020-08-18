Suspect arrested after 19-year-old shot to death near border of Miami-Dade and Broward

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect has been taken into custody following the shooting death of a man along the border of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Police identified Ron Caleb as the man who shot the victim, 19-year-old Jeffery Dummer Saint.

Caleb told police that he was walking along County Line Road and Dummer Saint was driving a car, at one point allegedly accelerating it in a threatening matter.

The two men got into an argument outside the car and Caleb shot Dummer Saint several times.

The ensuing chaos caused a crash as vehicles attempted to flee the area.

Dummer Saint’s mother is distraught over his death. He recently attended Michael M Krop Senior High School and had dreams of being a professional basketball player.